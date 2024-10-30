Police appeal for help locating wanted 21-year-old

West Mercia Police have issued an appeal for help locating a wanted 21-year-old with links to the county.

Harvey O’Connor

Harvey O’Connor is wanted for domestic-related offences.

Police say the 21-year-old has links to Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury.

If you have any information to help find him call Shrewsbury police station on 01743 264807.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.