Driver seriously injured after van collides with tree near Minsterley

The driver of a van was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition following a collision near Minsterley last night.

The driver of the van sustained serious injuries after the van collided with a tree. Photo: West Mercia Police

Emergency services were called to Lordstone Lane off the B4499 at Leigh at around 6.40pm.

Police say the van had left the road and collided with a tree, the driver a 64-year-old was treated at the scene before being conveyed to hospital.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, we found a man who was the driver of the van. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries.

“He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic travelling on board for further treatment en route.”

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic responded to the scene.



One fire appliance from Minsterley also attended, crews assisted at the scene to make the vehicle safe.