Driver seriously injured after van collides with tree near Minsterley

The driver of a van was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition following a collision near Minsterley last night.
Emergency services were called to Lordstone Lane off the B4499 at Leigh at around 6.40pm.
Police say the van had left the road and collided with a tree, the driver a 64-year-old was treated at the scene before being conveyed to hospital.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, we found a man who was the driver of the van. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries.
“He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic travelling on board for further treatment en route.”
Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic responded to the scene.
One fire appliance from Minsterley also attended, crews assisted at the scene to make the vehicle safe.