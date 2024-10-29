New recycling centre booking system goes live

A new booking system for people wishing to visit any of Shropshire Council’s five household recycling centres goes live today.

The entrance to the household recycling centre in Shrewsbury. Image Google Street View

From next Monday 4th November, people visiting the centres will need to book a slot in advance – and bookings can be made up to six days in advance.

All residents living in the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas will be able to book to visit one of the centres – located in Craven Arms, Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Whitchurch.

Bookings will be able to be made via the Shropshire Council website or by calling the council’s customer services team.

Bookings can be made for cars, and for vans/trailers. Fifteen-minute slots will be available for cars, with 30-minutes slots (or 60 minutes at weekends) available for vans/trailers

The booking system will save Shropshire Council money by reducing the cost of disposing of trade waste, non-recyclable waste and waste from outside Shropshire.

It will help to reduce congestion and queuing times, increase recycling as centre staff will be able to better engage with visitors, and reduce the amount of trade waste taken to the centres.

This video explains what people can expect when they arrive at the recycling centre:

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“Many other councils already use booking systems at their recycling centres, or are planning to introduce one. Our contractor Veolia already successfully runs booking systems at a number of recycling centres. These booking systems have led to a significant increase in recycling, and helped to smooth demand throughout the day, reducing congestion and queuing and making the sites safer. We’re confident that will be the case here in Shropshire too.

“Shropshire Council needs to make significant saving this year and introducing a booking system in Shropshire will help us to save money by reducing the cost of disposing of trade waste, non-recyclable waste and waste brought to the sites from outside the county.

“And it’s important to stress that other councils that already have booking systems haven’t found any evidence that the booking process has increased fly-tipping levels.”

For more information about the booking system and to make an online booking, go to shropshire.gov.uk/recyciingcentrebooking

The booking system will replace the existing permit system for vans and trailers.