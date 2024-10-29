Investigation underway after teenager stabbed multiple times in Dawley

An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Dawley on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4pm on King Street when police officers were called to the scene.

An investigation has now been launched.

Yesterday evening, police remained at the scene as they carried out enquiries.

King Street last night remained closed with people advised to seek alternative routes.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed it to get in touch with them.

You can contact the police by emailing dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 242i of October 28, 2024.