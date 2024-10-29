13.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Firefighters rescue horse trapped in sinkhole

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from Wellington and Whitchurch were called to an animal rescue operation in Market Drayton on Tuesday morning.

At around 8.54am, crews were dispatched to Stoke Park after receiving reports of a horse trapped in a sinkhole.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the horse stuck in the deep hole.

- Advertisement -

A specialized animal rescue team, equipped with the necessary tools and techniques, was deployed to carefully extract the animal.

A veterinarian was also present at the scene to provide medical attention.

After a coordinated effort, the horse was successfully rescued and transported to safety. The operation concluded around 10.17am.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP