Firefighters rescue horse trapped in sinkhole

Firefighters from Wellington and Whitchurch were called to an animal rescue operation in Market Drayton on Tuesday morning.

At around 8.54am, crews were dispatched to Stoke Park after receiving reports of a horse trapped in a sinkhole.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the horse stuck in the deep hole.

A specialized animal rescue team, equipped with the necessary tools and techniques, was deployed to carefully extract the animal.

A veterinarian was also present at the scene to provide medical attention.

After a coordinated effort, the horse was successfully rescued and transported to safety. The operation concluded around 10.17am.