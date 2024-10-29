Changes to Ludlow’s bus services spark complaints

Ludlow’s newly introduced bus services have sparked complaints, with local residents and councillors expressing dissatisfaction over some of the changes.

Implemented by Shropshire Council and Minsterley Motors on October 5th, the revised timetables and routes have led to significant disruptions, particularly for those relying on public transport for essential services like healthcare appointments.

Tracey Huffer, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow East, highlighted the lack of prior communication as a major issue.

“Few people were aware of the changes beforehand, and the absence of updated timetables at bus stops compounded the problem,” she said. “The GP surgeries were particularly affected, with patients missing appointments due to the unreliable service.”

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for greater consultation with local representatives. While acknowledging the positive aspects of the new park-and-ride service, he pointed out the need for adjustments.

Cllr Boddington, said: “It is unfortunate that there was very little consultation with councillors before the new timetables were introduced. We could have eased some of the problems. There have also been lessons learnt in the first two weeks of running the services.

“The council has introduced a new dedicated park and ride service using a liveried bus. This is a boost to public transport in Ludlow and will encourage to use the park and ride rather than driving around the town centre looking for a parking space.

“This is low season for visitors and this bus often runs empty. It is intended that the bus will call at additional stops on Sheet Road giving a more frequent service for passengers living in that area. This will be introduced as soon as possible.

“The 701 North Ludlow service has been reduced from every 30 minutes to every hour. This change was essential as previously the route had to be driven at speed to keep to the timetable and more than one-third of buses ran late.

“The 701 now serves Rocks Green. In the future, we hope it can be extended to Knights Way on the new Henley Grange development but this will need to wait until the site is further developed and there is adequate space for a bus to turn within regulations.

“The same is true for the 702 service, which should eventually serve the new Ludlow Green development on Foldgate Lane.

“To make the new timetables work, to keep within a tight budget and to recognise the difficulty in recruiting drivers, there are only two lunchtime buses. The plan is to adjust the routes of these to take on board feedback from the first few weeks of service.

“The new services will give Ludlow more reliable services. At a time when bus services are being axed across the country, Ludlow is getting a new dedicated park and ride service and that will be a boost for our visitor economy. The routes are not quite right yet but we have until Easter when the visitor season picks up to get them sorted out.”

Despite the initial setbacks, both councillors expressed optimism for the future of public transport in Ludlow. They emphasized the importance of continued feedback and collaboration to refine the services and ensure they meet the needs of the community.