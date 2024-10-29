ABC Boat Hire launches fundraising scheme with Shropshire Union Canal Society

ABC Boat Hire has launched a new fund-raising scheme with Shropshire Union Canal Society and local producers Monty’s Brewery and Henstone Distillers to raise funds for the restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

Haley Hadley and David Carter beside one of the hire boats

ABC Boat Hire will promote the sales of “Navigation Pale” ale from Monty’s Brewery and gins and other spirits from Henstone to their hirers cruising from bases in the Shopshire/Cheshire area.

The products will be delivered to the hire base for customer collection on arrival of their holiday or direct to their home. Sales of the products will result in donations to the restoration of the Montgomery Canal currently being undertaken by the society’s volunteers. The boatyards involved in the scheme include Whitchurch, Wrenbury, Blackwater and Nantwich.

- Advertisement -

Money raised will be used to purchase materials and hire plant/equipment to continue the restoration of the Montgomery Canal hopefully to soon reach the Welsh Border at Llanymynech.

The donations will also be helpful in securing funds from large donors such as Heritage Lottery, People Postcode Lottery and government inclusion in match funding and showing support from local based companies in fundraising.

Haley Hadley , Marketing & Sales Director, ABC Boat Hire said “We believe this idea will both help the restoration of an historic waterway and give our customers the opportunity to enjoy good local products delivered ready for their experience.”

Volunteers on the restoration are currently completing the section the canal by Crickheath Wharf on route towards Schoolhouse Bridge. Funding for this next section is now taking place and has already exceeded £160,000 and further applications to major funders are being considered.

Dave Carter, Chairman Shropshire Union Canal Society said “Restoration of abandoned canals benefits the local economy by supporting businesses and protecting jobs. This scheme will help buy essential materials and plant hire mostly locally sourced, and then bring visitors to the canal corridor when completed. “

One key feature in the restoration work being carried out by the volunteers is the focus on nature with newt habitats being protected, hedgerows being planted and now “soft earth “banks created suitable for water voles to repopulate. The towpaths on the Montgomery Canal are also being upgraded by the volunteers creating more walking and cycling routes into the area.

Jim Forkin Chairman, Inland Waterways Association (Chester and Merseyside) said “The canals generate, on C&RT figures, some £1.58 billion into the economy (GDP)and support 80,000 jobs but how much more would the economy benefit if more of the network was restored to navigation. This is an excellent scheme which will hopefully help the volunteers create more navigable canal and is in the interest of the hire boat companies as the creation of new cruising routes will encourage repeat visitor to the marinas.”