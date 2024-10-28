Wem man sentenced for domestic abuse offences

A man from Wem has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after he was found guilty of a string of domestic abuse offences.

Philip Mutch. Photo: West Mercia Police

Philip Mutch, aged 40, of Orchard Way in Wem, pleaded guilty and appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 25 October.

Mutch was sentenced for one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and five counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

The charges were in relation to incidents which took place predominantly in the Shrewsbury area.

An indefinite restraining order was also imposed, preventing Mutch from contacting the victim by any means.

Detective Constable Geoff Anslow, of Shrewsbury CID, said: “Philip Mutch is a dangerous individual, he subjected a highly vulnerable victim to a terrifying campaign of domestic violence and abuse behind closed doors.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case for having the strength and courage to come forward, and for her patience as the case worked its way through the criminal justice system. I hope Mutch’s conviction will provide the victim with some form of closure and allow her to rebuild her life as best she can.”