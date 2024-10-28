Veterans’ Minister visits Veterans’ Cafe

Alistair Carns MP, Minster for Veterans and People, visited Telford last Friday to find out more about the support available in the borough for veterans, armed forces personnel and their families.

Alistair Carns MP, Minster for Veterans and People speaks to those gathered at the Veterans’ Café. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The minister visited one of the borough’s popular Veterans’ Café events at Dawley Town Hall on Friday 25 October to meet veterans and discover the wide range of support available through the borough’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

Welcoming space

The Veterans’ Café in Dawley is one of four held around the borough each month funded by Telford & Wrekin Council and delivered by Telford Mind, in partnership with local Town and Parish Councils.

The cafes offer a welcoming space and somewhere to meet likeminded people, with support from trained staff from Telford MIND who are on hand to signpost veterans to the support available to them, if needed.

Honour to meet with the veterans

The minister was invited by Telford MP Shaun Davies, and was joined by Cllr Lee Carter, the Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, to meet with local veterans to find out more.

Alistair Carns MP, Minister for Veterans and People, said: “It was an honour to meet with the veterans here in Telford today. Our veterans have made tremendous sacrifices for our country, and it is our duty to ensure they have the support they need to lead fulfilling lives after their service. Listening to their concerns and experiences helps us better understand how we can improve services and address their needs.”

Dan, a local veteran and now-regular visitor to the café, said: “In the last six weeks that I have been coming to the veteran’s café have made a huge impact on my mental health, they give back the same feelings as when I served. The banter is there, everybody has made me feel welcome and I really wish I had known about these sooner. The comradery is fantastic, it is nice to belong again.”

Borough has a proud military history

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council added: “With over 16,000 people with an armed forces connection living in Telford and Wrekin, we’re a borough with a proud military history, so we’re proud to support and thank them for their service, through our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

“I’d like to thank the Minister for Veterans for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit our Veterans’ Café here in Telford and find out more about the ways we’re supporting those who’ve given so much for our country, from help with housing and health, to activity sessions, leisure discounts and Veterans Cafes like this one.”

Support local veterans

Clive Elliot, Chair of Trustees at Telford Mind, who support veterans at the cafes, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Al Carns to our Veterans’ Café to showcase the work we do with Telford & Wrekin Council to support local veterans.

“He met with veterans from a variety of age groups and was able to hear first-hand how the work we do supports them. Life can be challenging for those leaving military service and we are determined to offer the best support we can for those who put themselves in harm’s way on our behalf.”

Honour to welcome the Minister

Shaun Davies MP for Telford said: “With many friends and family in the armed forces, I know there’s more work to be done. It was an honour to welcome the Minister to Telford today; our veterans have given so much, and we must ensure they receive the support they deserve.

“This visit was both a step toward tackling their challenges and a chance to celebrate the positive work happening in our community, which we hope can serve as a model for enhancing veteran services and partnering with local organisations to ensure no veteran is left behind.”

Telford & Wrekin Council first signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2012 and has been a strong supporter ever since. The Armed Forces Covenant aims to remove any disadvantage caused to service personnel, their families and veterans as a result of their service and sacrifice for the country.

Covenant

Through its commitment to the Covenant, Telford & Wrekin Council works with trusted partners to provide a range of support for serving armed forces personnel, veterans and their families, including the recently introduced weekly ‘bake and banter’ sessions, fortnightly modelling, craft sessions and art lessons, plus pop-up advice and information sessions around the borough and the council’s annual Armed Forces Day celebration event, held on national Armed Forces Day.

The Council also holds a Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, recognising its commitment to members of staff with an Armed Forces connection.