Thalio restaurant Bridgnorth wins second national award of the year

Thalio Street Food Restaurant and Bar, located at the Falcon Hotel in Bridgnorth, has won the coveted Best Street Food Restaurant award at the prestigious Prestige Curry Awards of Great Britain.

Thalio Team Match Rahman, Sadiq Rahman, Mizan Rahman alongside Falcon owners Karl Owen, & Mark Owen

This latest accolade follows their recent triumph as the South Asian Restaurant of the Year at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards.

Mizan Rahman, the talented creator and manager of Thalio Restaurant, expressed his delight: “We’re incredibly grateful to our dedicated team and our loyal customers for their unwavering support. This award is a testament to their commitment to serving authentic and delectable South Asian cuisine.”

To secure a spot in the finals, Thalio Restaurant underwent a rigorous evaluation process involving mystery diners. The judges meticulously assessed various aspects, including the quality of the food, the ambiance, and the overall service. Impressed by Thalio’s exceptional performance, the judges elevated the restaurant from a local contender to a national winner.

“We are honoured to have been nominated and to win this prestigious accolade,” added Mizan. “Our restaurant has gained popularity among locals and visitors from all over the country. We welcome guests to stay at our boutique hotel rooms, savour our culinary delights, and enjoy the scenic beauty of the River Severn in Low Town Bridgnorth.”

The judges praised Thalio’s innovative approach to Asian sharing dishes and creative platters. The restaurant team is excited to celebrate this achievement with their loyal customers and welcome new guests to experience their award-winning Festive menus this December.