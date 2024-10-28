Telford charity welcomes new trustee to board

A Telford charity has welcomed a new trustee to its board, with bosses saying the support of trustees is vital to every charity’s long-term success.

Liam Scott and Wayne Jenson

Business owner Liam Scott has joined the board of Meeting Point Trust, which oversees the operation of Meeting Point House in Telford.

Meeting Point House provides a range of flexible spaces for charities and businesses, including meeting rooms for hire, along with being the home of a number of charities and organisations.

- Advertisement -

Staff also signpost people to appropriate organisations for support, and the Hummingbird Cafe provides wholesome home cooked food at subsidised prices to ensure it is affordable for as many people as possible.

Wayne Jenson, chief executive of Meeting Point Trust, said the commitment of trustees was integral to the ongoing success of the charity.

“We are delighted to welcome Liam Scott as a new member of the board of trustees,” he said.

“Liam runs his own business, Scott Risk Management, and his experience will be hugely beneficial in creating an increasingly successful business model for the charity.

“We really appreciate and value the input of all of our trustees, who freely give their experience and expertise to help Meeting Point Trust achieve its objective of supporting people in our community.”

Reverend Keith Osmund-Smith BEM, who founded the Telford Street Pastors group, is chair of trustees and said new volunteers were always very welcome to join the board.

“We gave a very warm welcome to Liam as the newest addition to the board, and his enthusiasm and fresh ideas are already proving to be a great help,” he said.

“Having a wide selection of backgrounds is really important and we are keen to hear from anyone interested in joining the trustee board. We are particularly in need of a treasurer at the moment, so anyone with an interest in book-keeping and finance would be very welcome.

“A trustee role is also really good for a young person’s experience and looks great on a CV to make them stand out from the crowd when applying for a job or university place.”

For more information about becoming a trustee, and a range of other exciting volunteering opportunities, visit volunteertelford.co.uk/opportunities/trustee-3.