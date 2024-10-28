12 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Dawley

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Dawley this afternoon.

Police officers were called to an incident at around 4pm on King Street where they found man with multiple stab wounds.

The man, aged 18, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment, where his injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

An investigation has now been launched, and police are expected to remain on the scene for some time as enquiries are carried out.

King Street is also likely to remain closed, and people are advised to seek alternative routes.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident, and may have witnessed it, is asked to contact police by emailing dl-gcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 242i of October 28, 2024.

