Man from Telford handed community order for sheep theft and slaughter

A 34-year-old man from Telford has been sentenced to a community order after being found guilty of stealing and slaughtering five sheep in his garage.

The incident occurred in April 2020 when Vladut Boberschi, of Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery, stole the sheep from a smallholding farm and transported them to his garage, where he slaughtered them for meat.

Following the theft, Boberschi fled the country but was apprehended upon his return to the UK in 2023. He was convicted at Shrewsbury Crown Court in August this year.

The case has highlighted the significant impact of livestock theft on the farming community. Police are urging farmers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Police committed to tackling livestock theft

Wildlife crime officer for West Mercia Police, Detective Constable Berwyn Pratt said: “Crimes of this nature are not uncommon in rural areas and within the farming community. As part of a wider operation into rural and wildlife crime, we are committed to tackling livestock theft and perusing offenders to reach a conviction.

“We would encourage people who own livestock to be on the look-out for potential criminals. This might include suspicious vehicles driving around your land, gathering information to prepare for a potential theft. Also, ensuring fencing and paddocks are secured and robust is important in protecting your property.

“Please always report any suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101, and call 999 in an emergency.”

No regard for the welfare of the animals

Police National Livestock Theft Coordinator, Martin Beck said: “Boberschi was caught at the end stages of illegally slaughtering stolen sheep. There was no regard for the welfare of these animals, he kept sheep at his home with their legs tied before inhumanely killing them.

“These sheep were also unfit for human consumption as they had been medicated by the farmer prior to being stolen and slaughtered in an unhygienic environment.



“Thousands of farm animals are reported missing and stolen each year across the UK. This exposes how illegally prepared meat could have serious implications if consumed. We believe that there are other people like Boberschi out there doing this.”

“The National Rural Crime Unit is working with Police forces, Food Standards Agency, local authority Trading Standards and Environmental Health Teams to support livestock theft investigations.

“Livestock theft doesn’t just affect our farmers, animals suffer, it increases the risk of animal disease and jeopardises public health”.