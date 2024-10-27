Tigers rue missed chances following loss to Bristol Pitbulls

Autocraft Telford Tigers travelled to Bristol on Saturday evening to take on the Pitbulls, hoping to build on their four points last weekend after wins over Sheffield and Hull.

Tigers had made some much needed squad changes during the week, releasing Zachary Yokoyama and adding two new Canadian imports in Eric Henderson and David Thomson. With Devon Skoleski out for an indefinite period Telford had acted quickly to add the two new imports to the roster. Tigers also saw Lucas Price return from injury.

With both teams struggling at the bottom of the league it was unlikely to be a classic game and both sides were not at their best for much of the game.

Tigers took the lead in the ninth minute with a long range shot from Deakan Fielder which took a deflection off a Bristol defender’s skate and flew past net minder Tommy Nappier. Late in the period the home side levelled with a power play goal. Cameron Hamill scoring with a back handed shot over Brad Day’s blocker.

Tigers were a step behind their opponents for much of the second period and conceded two goals in the first ten minutes. Ewan Hill netted for the hosts after being left unmarked in the slot. Then Mason Lipsey scored on his own rebound from a tight angle.

Tigers hit back with a well worked goal. Henderson found Scott McKenzie in space and McKenzie sent the puck towards Thomson who skated towards goal and with some excellent stick handling, sent Nappier the wrong way and the puck past him into the net.

Tigers drew level early in the third period when Vladimir Luka stole the puck off a Bristol defender on the defensive blue line and skated in on goal unopposed, beating Nappier with a cool finish.

Both teams had chances to win the game but Nappier in particular was on top form and with no further goals the game went to overtime.

Tigers had a great chance to win the game with a power play in overtime after Luka had been slashed when in on goal but the power play unit could not get past Nappier and the game would be settled by a penalty shoot out.

Telford missed all their first four penalty shots and with Lipsey scoring the fourth shot for Bristol it allowed Bayley Harewood to win the game for the hosts with the fifth shot. Harewood skated in on goal and delayed his shot long enough to beat Day and win the game.

Tigers take a point but will be disappointed that they didn’t leave with more.

Final Score: Bristol Pitbulls 4 Autocraft Telford Tigers 3. (After penalty shootout).

Scorers: Deakan Fielder, David Thomson and Vladimir Luka.

Man of the match: Scott McKenzie.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “We got back to 3-3 and took over the game. We played very well in the third period but didn’t capitalise on the opportunities that came our way. We had a power play late in the game, then a power play in overtime but we have to find a way to win, generate better scoring threats, get the puck moving quicker and move their net minder. We had chances to win it and can have no excuses we just didn’t get it done.”