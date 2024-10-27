Ercall Wood Academy 300 place expansion is making great progress

Work to expand Ercall Wood Academy in Telford is progressing well with almost a third of the project complete.

Paul Jones, Chief Operating Officer at the Learning Community Trust, Jamie Evans, Construction Director at Pave Aways, Shekera Lodge, School Organisation Manager at Telford & Wrekin Council, Nick Murphy, Headteacher at Ercall Wood Academy, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, Nick Stevens, Site Manager at Pave Aways, and Jane Hughes, Chief Executive at Learning Community Trust

The expansion, which has been supported by Telford & Wrekin Council, will enable an additional 60 Year 7 pupils to start at the school from September 2025.

Over time, the project will help the school to grow its pupil numbers by around a third, with an increase in capacity of 300 students from 900 to 1200.

The extended dining room is expected to be completed by Winter 2024 and a new three-storey teaching block, which will focus on science, is on course to be finished by Summer 2025.

The academy is one of five secondary schools in Telford & Wrekin which are run by the Learning Community Trust.

The steel frame of the new block is now complete and concrete staircases have been built.

Work on the single storey ground floor extension, which will provide an additional 128 spaces for lunchtime dining, is also well underway.

Ercall Wood Technology College dates back to the 1940s and was rebuilt in 2014 on the same site as the existing school as part of a £14m project under the Building Schools for the Future scheme.

Headteacher Nick Murphy said: “We want our students to share the same high aspirations whether it is through academic success, sporting prowess or excellence in the arts.

“There are no limits to what can be achieved with hard work, resilience and determination – and we want them to thrive in the best possible learning environment.”

In its GCSE results this year, Ercall Wood Academy reported excellent English results once again, with subject areas such as art, business, dance and photography also performing well – achieving considerably higher results than the national average.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved plans for the expansion proposals in 2023.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “We’re really pleased to see work progressing well at Ercall Wood Academy.

“The expansion of the school will cater for the demand from people living locally and support the school’s continued growth.

“Having improved facilities and more space to cater for further students can only be a positive for the school.”

Jamie Evans, Construction Director for Pave Aways, said: “Pave Aways is delighted to play a role in Telford’s growth by partnering with local suppliers and subcontractors for Ercall Wood Academy’s expansion.

“With nearly a third of the project now complete, we’re pleased with the progress and look forward to the positive impact it will have on both the local economy and educational opportunities.”