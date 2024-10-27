10.2 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 27, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bishop’s Castle Heritage Centre celebrates 20 years

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Bishop’s Castle Heritage Resource Centre will be holding open days to celebrate 20 years since its opening in 2004, on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October from 10am to 5pm.

BCHRS Old Library
BCHRS Old Library

Located in the old chapel in Chapel Yard, BCHRC is a volunteer-run, local history centre and museum-standard archive store, acting as the back office for the town’s House on Crutches Museum.

Visitors, both local and from further afield, can use the Centre’s resources, such as parish registers, census returns and maps, to investigate both family and local history.

- Advertisement -

Formerly a Methodist Chapel, dating from 1807, the building was given to Bishop’s Castle by a local landowner in 1950 and has previously served as the town’s library. The building was refurbished and reopened in 2004.

The open days will feature a display on the known history of the chapel up to to the present day, and volunteers will be on hand to introduce visitors to the resources available for them to carry out their own research, as well as showcasing some of the research that has been carried out in-house.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP