Bishop’s Castle Heritage Centre celebrates 20 years

Bishop’s Castle Heritage Resource Centre will be holding open days to celebrate 20 years since its opening in 2004, on Wednesday 30th and Thursday 31st October from 10am to 5pm.

BCHRS Old Library

Located in the old chapel in Chapel Yard, BCHRC is a volunteer-run, local history centre and museum-standard archive store, acting as the back office for the town’s House on Crutches Museum.

Visitors, both local and from further afield, can use the Centre’s resources, such as parish registers, census returns and maps, to investigate both family and local history.

- Advertisement -

Formerly a Methodist Chapel, dating from 1807, the building was given to Bishop’s Castle by a local landowner in 1950 and has previously served as the town’s library. The building was refurbished and reopened in 2004.

The open days will feature a display on the known history of the chapel up to to the present day, and volunteers will be on hand to introduce visitors to the resources available for them to carry out their own research, as well as showcasing some of the research that has been carried out in-house.