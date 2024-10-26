Planning surgery offers free advice for residents in Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site

Telford & Wrekin Council is to host the last of its Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site planning surgeries for 2024, with more planned for next year.

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

These surgeries have provided vital support to more than 40 residents over the past 18 months, helping them meet the specific planning requirements needed to preserve the character of the World Heritage Site. Ironbridge Gorge is an area of significant historical importance and natural beauty, meaning planning decisions are more stringent in order to protect and preserve the area.

The council has held a series of drop-in sessions for residents seeking advice on preserving or enhancing their properties. These sessions have covered a wide range of works, including roof repairs, solar panel installations, outbuildings, extensions, replacement windows, and other improvements such as gates, walls, and steps.

- Advertisement -

The final planning advice session for 2024 will take place on Tuesday 19 November, at the Tontine Hotel in Ironbridge, between 11am to 2pm.

To make the process even more accessible, a new online booking system has been introduced, allowing residents to secure 30-minute one-to-one appointments. Appointments should be booked in advance at: https://webforms.telford.gov.uk/form/524.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to protecting the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site for both its historical significance and natural beauty. Safeguarding the Gorge requires more stringent planning requirements to preserve its outstanding universal value.

“These requirements can be challenging, which is why we’ve held a series of free planning surgeries since 2023, helping more than 40 residents navigate the planning system while preserving the unique character of the World Heritage Site.

“If you’re considering alterations to your home or have questions about other property changes, these free planning surgeries offer expert advice and resources. I encourage you to book an appointment as this is the final session for 2024.”