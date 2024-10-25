Telford man sentenced for carrying out stabbing in Hadley

A man has this week been given an 11-year sentence at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for stabbing a man in Hadley, Telford in 2019.

Joel Hislop. Photo: West Mercia Police

Joel Hislop, 32, of no fixed abode, was convicted on Tuesday for assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon by beating for his role in the serious assault.

On December 11, 2019, the victim had arrived home and was carrying his young child towards his address when he was approached and chased by Hislop, who proceeded to stab him multiple times before making off from the scene.

Hislop was arrested in Coventry and a complex investigation began requiring support from officers across the Telford Local Policing Area.

Detective Inspector Paul Dury of Telford Reactive CID said: “We are pleased to get this lengthy prison sentence for Hislop whose appalling actions in front of a child could have resulted in much more severe consequences for the victim.

“I hope this result demonstrates that positive action will be taken against perpetrators seeking to cause harm in our communities.”