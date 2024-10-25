Pre-Op patients supported by their Friends at RJAH

Pre-Operative patients at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic (RJAH) are being better informed on ways to improve their fitness prior to surgery – thanks to support from the League of Friends.

he League of Friends at the Oswestry-based hospital has funded the purchase of two SMART TV screens

The League of Friends at the Oswestry-based hospital has funded the purchase of two SMART TV screens to the value of £2,740.

The TV screens deliver videos prepared by the Royal College of Anaesthetists to educate and inform patients on how to improve their fitness prior to surgery.

- Advertisement -

The addition of these two screens will ensure that patients are better informed and equipped with valuable knowledge on how to prepare for surgery, leading to an improved post-operative experience and smoother recovery.

Each month approximately 1,000 patients, along with their relatives attend RJAH for face-to-face preoperative assessment to ensure that their fitness is optimised in preparation for safe anaesthetics and safe elective orthopaedic surgery.

Within the Pre-Operative Assessment Department, patients are consulted by a team of Healthcare Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, Anaesthetists, Pharmacists, Specialist Registrars and Consultant Surgeons, all supported by an Administration Team.

The pre-operative assessment process can take several hours, and the waiting area is considered a great venue for delivering patient information that will help improve their fitness prior to surgery.

Glenna Hardy, Nurse Practitioner for Arthroplasty, said: “It is well known that patients who can improve their health and activity levels recover from surgery more quickly, and with fewer complications.

“Thank you to the League of Friends for supporting this initiative and for their continued hard work fundraising to support our patients, relatives and staff at RJAH.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to support preoperative patients at RJAH through this initiative.

“The League of Friends has always been committed to enhancing patient care and comfort, and the installation of these SMART TV screens is a fantastic example of how we can make a real difference.”