New independent mobile coverage checker launched for Shropshire

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new checker to allow people to find the provider with the strongest mobile signal for their address has gone live in Shropshire and Telford.

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region commissioned the UK’s largest independent study of real-world mobile connectivity during the summer. The study covers the River Severn Partnership area, and the results for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin are now live.

Expert surveyors Streetwave installed equipment in Veolia’s waste wagons to gather the most comprehensive street-by-street information possible and the data is now available to the local community.

Traditionally mobile network providers have been the only ones to offer a checker, and they have been based on estimated measurements and their own modelling, which often does not reflect the reality.

The RSPAWIR connectivity survey is independent and has gathered data that is based on actual on-street measurements. It allows people to see the signal strength that EE, Vodafone, Three and O2 offer within a 30m radius outside of their homes/businesses.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council cabinet member for culture and digital, welcomed the new data and said:

“By checking the results from this survey people will be able to make informed decisions on service provision by ensuring they have access to the most up to date technology and the strongest connections.

“The results of the survey will also be informative when planners consider new mast applications. We know there are areas within the River Severn catchment area that are affected by poor connectivity and this data will help to evidence the community need.”

Click here to check your connection strength by postcode through the RSPAWIR survey

Mark Barrow, co-chair of the River Severn Partnership, added:

“The data collected from this survey across the River Severn Partnership region is valuable in so many ways.

“It can help inform our planning teams when considering applications for siting new masts and will be valuable for the providers as they look to expand or strengthen their networks, which will of course also bring economic and social benefits and importantly reduce the number of not-spots.”

The on- street survey will extend across the River Severn catchment area and will provide results for Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire once completed.

