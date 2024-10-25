Latest move raises further concerns over Shropshire Council’s financial stability

UNISON Shropshire says it is alarmed by Shropshire Council’s sudden announcement by the Chief Executive this morning, that the Council will be “…closing the Shirehall to all staff from Friday 1 November”.

The Shirehall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

UNISON says the unprecedented decision, alongside the upcoming closure of other council buildings in the coming weeks, raises significant concerns regarding the financial stability of the Council.

Ash Silverstone, Branch Secretary of UNISON Shropshire, said: “We were only made aware of this decision through the all-staff email this morning, and it has come as a shock to many of our members.

“UNISON understands the financial pressures that Shropshire Council is under, but the speed and scale of this decision suggests that the financial situation may be far more perilous than previously disclosed.”

UNISON says it is actively engaging with the Council to address the implications of these closures, particularly their impact on staff and the services they deliver to the people of Shropshire.

Ash Silverstone reiterated the union’s commitment to its members, outlining: “We are prepared to work with the Council to address these challenges, but it is imperative that the central government intervenes and increases funding for local government.

“Without sufficient financial support, the range and quality of services for Shropshire residents will undoubtedly be compromised.”

Further adding that: “UNISON has been clear with the government that local authorities are the backbone of society, and I have personally been in Parliament in recent weeks, meeting with MPs and Ministers to reaffirm UNISON’s position, and set out that Councils must not be allowed to fail, that bankruptcy is not an option.

“This year has been the most challenging I have ever known for Shropshire Council staff due to the financial crisis the Council faces.

“Shropshire Council staff care desperately about the services they provide. They deserve recognition and appreciation for the invaluable job they do, not more uncertainty which the decision announced this morning brings.”

Labour Group Leader Cllr. Rosemary Dartnall said:

“Shropshire Council staff received an email as they started work this morning telling them that from next Friday, 01 November 2024, Shirehall is closing, and they will be required to work from home.

“That is less than a week’s notice. Shifting everyone’s work setting in this panicked manner must leave everyone reeling and wondering what is coming next. At the September Council meeting, a draft removal strategy was put forward to make savings by moving Shirehall staff to the vacant Guildhall.

“The plan was rushed, with little clarity, moving staff over several months but leaving Shirehall part-occupied. Now we have this sudden announcement – it is clear the financial crisis at Shirehall is worsening.

“Council staff must already feel entirely undermined by the financial crisis, and how this relates to the future of the council and their own livelihoods. Shropshire residents will be worried about the essential services the council provides and they rely on.

“Council staff have a right to be treated with consideration at all times but the drip-feed of ever y more bad news through this financial crisis has been undermining.

“The council’s staff should be able to expect their working conditions to be upheld and to be properly informed about a crisis they did nothing to cause.”

Last month, Shropshire Councillors approved plans for Shropshire Council to move its operations from its Shirehall headquarters into other premises, including the Guildhall in Shrewsbury town centre.



The move was revealed as part of plans to ensure the council reduces its budget and becomes more efficient and financially sustainable.