Extra Care charity makes temporary move as part of Oakengates transformation

Extra Care Charitable Trust is the latest business to temporarily relocate while renovation works are carried out to transform Oakengates town centre.

Frances Latham, Extra Care volunteer, Julia Evans, Oakengates Shop Manager, and Gill Mcphie, Deputy Manager

Extra Care’s Oakengates charity shop, which aims to create better lives for older people, has moved to 33 Market Street from 39 Market Street.

Dated units on Market Street and Limes Walk are being converted into modern retail spaces with new residential units above as part of the Oakengates Theatre Quarter project which aims to boost footfall into Oakengates.

Theatre Quarter is the area between the theatre in Oakengates and The Wakes, which includes Limes Walk where the shop frontages and units have been refurbished to increase the attraction for shoppers and visitors.

Alongside the conversion works, extensive improvements are being made to the fabric of the buildings on Limes Walk – including the installation of solar panels resulting in significantly improvement energy efficiency ratings.

Phase One of the project was unveiled recently highlighting how the overall scheme will transform the centre.

Transforming Oakengates

The Council is also transforming other areas in the centre of Oakengates by delivering a new theatre, a rejuvenated high street and new public event space.

Redevelopment work is being funded by the Towns Fund – a £3.6 billion programme to regenerate towns across the country – with Telford given £22.3 million.

This project aims to create a better Oakengates, laying foundations for the future, giving residents an attractive place to live and work in which they can be proud of.

It’s all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including a series of redevelopment programmes in Wellington and Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre.

£250m Invested

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a total of £250m (£52m from government funding and the council and public and private sector match funding) over the next three years into these projects to build a better borough, breathing new life into some of Telford and Wrekin’s most historic buildings and safeguarding its future for generations to come.

Plans for the Theatre Quarter project in Oakengates include:

· The creation of ten new first floor sustainable residential units (mix of one and two bed) providing new homes in the centre of Oakengates, delivered for Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, Nuplace

· Removal of the existing shop canopy to open up the area, improve natural light to the retail units and create a lighter more welcoming pedestrianised area directly outside the shops

· Development of a new enlarged public space to facilitate the hosting of events and activities including a new area for a market.

Councillor Ollie Vickers (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “This latest relocation represents another positive step in our mission to revitalise Oakengates, making it a thriving hub for both businesses and our community.

“The vision is to deliver a new theatre, a redeveloped Limes Walk, and a new Street Market, which will help transform the town centre.

“The Theatre Quarter project has already made a huge difference to the overall look and feel of the town after Phase One was unveiled.

“The refurbishment of the shop frontages and units is making Oakengates a much more attractive place for shoppers which will hopefully boost the town’s economy overall.”

Julia Evans, Oakengates Shop Manager for Extra Care Ltd, said: “The Extra Care Charitable Trust is excited to be part of the regeneration of Oakengates Town centre.

“We would like to thank our loyal customers and donors for their continued support while this development is taking place and we are look forward to the restoration of Oakengates town centre.

“We rely on donations of good quality clothing and household items to raise funds for our charity and encourage people to continue to shop and donate with us during this period of transition.”