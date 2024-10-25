Cancer charity hub opens in Telford town centre

The region’s main cancer charity has opened new premises in Telford town centre to boost fundraising, continue to enhance local cancer services, and grow its cancer awareness work.

Emma Backhouse, COO of Lingen Davies, with Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, and Tim Cooper, Chair of Lingen Davies trustees at the launch event. Photo: J&PR

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has been supporting those affected by cancer in Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire, and Mid Wales for 45 years and plans are now underway for the next 45.

The well-regarded organisation has taken on a new office in Southwater’s Meeting Point House, a centre for various charities, to ensure local people can better access its fundraising and cancer awareness support.

The charity has also recently commissioned several holistic therapy projects for locals – including a new Telford Breast Cancer Support Group, and free to access Telford-based yoga and Tai Chi classes for cancer patients.

Lingen Davies was established in 1979 to deliver dedicated cancer services at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – reducing the need for people from Mid Wales and Shropshire to travel further into the West Midlands for care and treatment. The Lingen Davies Cancer Centre now sees more than 4000 new patients each year.

Growth in recent years has further bolstered the charity’s grant-giving work with more than £20,000 given in the last six months to fund local community projects to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of patients.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said the launch of a dedicated base in Telford was exciting for the charity as it looks towards the future.

“We have been supporting patients in Telford and Wrekin since we launched 45 years ago, and we are delighted at this opportunity to have a physical base in the town. Many of our patients, volunteers, supporters and fundraisers are from Telford and we hope to meet many more.

“We will be organising regular events for our community to come and meet us, find out how they can support us, seek advice and support, and find out about the many holistic therapies we deliver – all of which are free for patients.

“Like any charity we also want to grow our fundraising streams and are looking to the people of Telford to join our events, become a volunteer, host their own community fundraising event, and help us to spread important early diagnosis messaging through our Cancer Champions programme,” she added.

Patients in the region will also be able to have their say on local cancer services at an upcoming event being run in partnership with NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. Exploring Your Cancer Journey is open to all those diagnosed with cancer in the last three years. and is being held at West Stand, Telford Football Stadium Wednesday, 20th November. Call 01952 580300 or email stw.getinvolved@nhs.net

For more information on the work of the charity and how to support its work visit lingendavies.co.uk.