Work progresses on affordable homes at Battlefield in Shrewsbury

Construction work is well underway at an affordable homes’ development in Shrewsbury, where 98 high-quality properties are being built.

The new homes being constructed in Battlefield

The Wrekin Housing Group has partnered with Morro Partnerships to build a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom houses, apartments and bungalows off Battlefield Road.

The homes, which are currently scheduled to be completed by Winter 2025, will be made available through affordable rent and Rent to Buy.

Wrekin has worked with Shropshire Council to ensure a number of the homes on site have been adapted to help address a variety of local needs.

Homes will feature the latest technology

All the new homes at the £16.9 million development will feature the latest technology to keep residents warmer for longer while also their energy bills down. This includes a heat recovery system that assists in heating cold water and better insulates the home, as well as installation of solar panels to each of the properties.

Morro Partnerships has adopted sustainable building methods at the Shrewsbury development by using a timber frame construction throughout.

The carbon footprint of a timber fame is less than traditional structures, and this modern method of construction also helps to reduce energy consumption, further helping to keep resident’s bills to a minimum.

Development supported by Homes England grant

The development has been supported with a £6.2million grant from Homes England.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at the Wrekin Housing Group said:

“I’m pleased with the progress being made at our Battlefield development in Shrewsbury and I’m looking forward to seeing the homes completed. We’ve worked closely with our partners at Shropshire Council and Morro Partnerships to ensure these homes meet the needs of a diverse group of customers.

“These 98 new properties will provide the local Shrewsbury community with some much-needed affordable homes. The mix of homes, from one-bedroom flats to three-bedroom houses, will cater to a range of people enabling them to live in an area they love, in an affordable home close to family and friends.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Portfolio Holder – Housing & Assets said:

“The development at Battlefield has been a long time coming. The collaboration between all parties has been the key to progressing this much needed affordable housing scheme.

“Maximising the provision of good quality affordable housing and meeting the needs of our residents is a key commitment for the Council. This scheme offers a real opportunity for local people to rent and to be able to step onto the first rung of an incredibly challenging housing market through Rent To Buy. “

Chris Timmins, Managing Director at Morro Partnerships said:

“We are very proud to be building innovative, low carbon homes in the heart of Shrewsbury, supporting local jobs and building homes for the local community.

“We’ve made significant progress to date since our start on site last year and look forward to seeing the scheme continue to rise in the coming months.

“At Morro, we pride ourselves on being better community and better environment makers, so to be providing so many much-needed homes in what will become thriving communities where people will love to be is fantastic.”