Two men jailed in Shrewsbury county lines operation

Two men have been jailed for a total of nine years for their part in a county lines drugs operation in Shrewsbury.

Pictured, Connor Sholliker and Kaine Currens. Photo: West Mercia Police

Connor Sholliker, 24, of Wilson Road in Prescot, Merseyside was sentenced to six years for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs- crack cocaine and heroin.

Kaine Currens, 23, of Manor Road in Hadley, Telford was handed a three-year sentence for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs- crack cocaine and heroin.

- Advertisement -

The pair were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court (sitting at Telford Justice Centre) on Friday 18 October 2024.

The convictions follow a proactive investigation by the local organised crime team which started in June this year.

It was quickly established that both men were part of the ‘Kev’ county line, which operated from Merseyside and was responsible for bringing large quantities of class A drugs into Shrewsbury.

Evidence showed both men had links to phone numbers identified as drugs lines- dedicated phone numbers used to run the organised drug-dealing network.

As part of their operation they targeted vulnerable young people and used their homes as a base for their drug dealing; a practice known as ‘cuckooing’.

Detective Constable Andrea Marston, of the local organised crime team in Shropshire, said: “Drugs are a blight on our community and ruin lives.

“We’re constantly working to rid our streets of drugs and I’m glad that we’ve been able to dismantle this line and that Sholliker and Currens will now face time behind bars for their part in it.

“The local community are key in helping us to tackle drug dealing and I’d always urge anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing or drug use in their area to let us know.”