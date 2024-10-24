Third Place Restaurant crowned ‘Restaurant of the Year’ at National Curry Awards

The Third Place Restaurant in Shrewsbury has been crowned the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ in Shropshire for 2024 at the National Curry Awards.

Pictured, the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ Award is presented by the Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster City Councillor Robert Rigby and Julia Buckley MP to the representative team of Third Place Restaurant

This prestigious award, a testament to the restaurant’s exceptional culinary offerings and outstanding service, was announced at a recent ceremony.

The Third Place, a beloved local establishment, has consistently impressed diners with its innovative menu, warm ambience, and commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

- Advertisement -

The National Curry Awards 2024 awarded and celebrated the UK’s curry industry and their unsung heroes for their hard work and contributions to culinary excellence and cultural heritage at their annual ceremony hosted at the House of Lords.

The award ceremony took place on Monday 21st October 2024 and was attended by special guests such as the Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster City Councillor Robert Rigby; the Right Honourable Esther McVey MP; Andrew Ranger MP; Julia Buckley MP and Lincoln Jopp MP.

Additionally, business representatives such as PayTap Director Shahed Uddin, Work Permit Cloud representative Shahin Alom, restaurant owners and their staff from all over the country.

The Asian catering industry is valued at approximately £4-5 billion and employs between 80,000 to 100,000 workers. Nevertheless, it should be noted that over time, the industry has faced a significant decline; mainly attributed to the shortage of skilled workers and a lack of investment in training. As a result, the National Curry Awards aims to aid the encouragement of new generations to become more inspired and involved within this industry again.

The National Curry Awards was created in order to promote the businesses within the Asian catering industry and to recognise both the staff at the forefront and those working in the background to keep the industry alive.

Recognising the contributions to the rich tapestry of the UK’s curry and Asian catering industries, the Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster City Councillor Robert Rigby stated:

“It is wonderful to see the NCA recognise the hard work of all those who bring such us exquisite food, and to see the NCA’s own hard work inspiring new generations to help keep the UK’s curry and Asian catering industries thriving for many centuries more.”