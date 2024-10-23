13.6 C
Lib Dems point finger at Shropshire Council’s failures following local flooding

Local Liberal Democrat spokesperson, Cllr Rob Wilson, has issued a warning to Shropshire Council in the wake of recent severe local flooding.

Many roads flooded following heavy rain
The region has experienced some of its wettest days on record in the past two months, resulting in widespread flash flooding that has inundated homes, closed roads, and disrupted public transportation.

Cllr Wilson, the Shadow Cabinet member for Environment, Climate, and Transport, believes the extreme weather events serve as a stark reminder of the need for urgent action. He contends that the Council must adapt its approach to mitigate the impact of future flooding.

“Cutbacks in maintenance, such as reduced leaf clearance, have contributed to blocked drains and exacerbated the flooding problem,” Wilson stated. “Residents, who often take the initiative to clear leaves themselves, may be less inclined to do so with the recent introduction of green bin charges.”

Wilson also criticised the Council’s planning policies, which he argues promote non-porous surfaces like tarmac driveways and paved gardens, increasing surface runoff. He urged the Council to remove non-porous surfaces from its own estate and to advocate for more porous surfaces in new developments.

“We cannot afford to wait for lengthy studies and reports,” Wilson emphasised. “Immediate action is required, such as implementing rainwater gardens in new road schemes to slow water flow into the drainage system. Transparency is also crucial. Severn Trent and Shropshire Council should disclose the maintenance history of drains to assure residents of their functionality.”

Wilson concluded by calling on the Council to take responsibility and implement practical solutions to protect residents from future flooding events.

