‘Hidden gem’ Morris Hall becomes Shrewsbury’s newest listed building

Morris Hall, built in 1932-1933 to host the growing Labour movement in Shrewsbury, has been granted listed status by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the advice of Historic England.

A view of the Tudor house, porch and medieval hall of Morris Hall. Photo: Historic England

Designed in the Arts and Crafts style, Morris Hall has been recognised as a building of special national interest as a little-altered example of the historic English Revival architecture that was popular in the inter-war years.

Its high-quality joinery and fixtures can still be seen today, and the craftsmanship reflects the values of its commissioner James Kent Morris, who was a prominent figure in the commercial and political life of Shrewsbury.

History

Morris Hall takes its name from James Kent Morris (1872-1935), a notable local socialist politician. Morris saw the need for a local meeting hall for the Labour Party, and in 1932 plans for the hall were drawn up by W.J. Harris of London, who is credited as the architect.

Opened by Morris on 2nd March 1933, the building was initially named Bellstone Hall. The name Bellstone was taken from a boulder of volcanic rock thought to have been transported from Cumbria to Shrewsbury by a melting glacier during the last Ice Age. The stone can be seen in front of the steps leading up to the hall.

The construction was paid for entirely by Morris, but in 1934 he transferred the hall’s ownership to a trust which was set up to run the building on behalf of the Shrewsbury Labour Party. Morris died in January 1935, and in March 1936 a re-naming ceremony was held where the new name, ‘Morris Hall’ was declared by the former Labour Party leader George Lansbury.

An interior view of the medieval-style main hall. Photo: A view of the Tudor house, porch and medieval hall of Morris Hall. Photo: Historic England

The hall was designed to appear as two attached sections – an older, medieval-looking hall to the north and a Tudor-style house to the south. This harking back to past English architectural styles was typical of the Arts and Crafts movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, a movement that was associated with socialism and prominent socialist figures including the poet and artist William Morris.

During construction, James Morris employed local craftsmen using traditional methods, ensuring the building was an embodiment of his personal political views on the value of skilled labour.

Comments

Louise Brennan, Historic England Regional Director (Midlands) said: “Morris Hall is a hidden gem in Shrewsbury’s historic town centre. Its unique political history, beautiful craftsmanship, and striking repurposed timberwork make it worthy of the recognition and protection afforded by Grade II listing – and I’m really pleased that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport agreed with our recommendation.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury said: “Shrewsbury is of course abundantly rich in historical buildings – wonderful gems that reflect every period since Medieval times. Relatively speaking, the Morris Hall is something of a youngster, but it’s an exceptional building mirroring architectural styles of centuries gone by, created by the Arts and Craft designers of the time – and has its own story to tell. It’s a fascinating and beautiful place, and I’m thrilled it’s been listed.”

Twentieth Century Society’s Head of Casework, Coco Whittaker, said: “The Society is delighted that Shrewsbury’s Morris Hall has been awarded Grade II listed status following our application. The beautiful 1930s Arts & Crafts hall was an important early home to the Labour movement and has provided a fantastic venue and events space for the town for almost a century.

“We hope that listing will help to ensure that this historic building is conserved, and can continue to be at the centre of life in the town for generations to come”