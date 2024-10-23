13.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Firefighters rescue woman from house fire in Dawley

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property fire in the Dawley area yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at a residential property on Vicarage Grove, a retirement housing complex.

Crews from Telford Central and Wellington were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a fire alarm activation.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered smoke billowing from the rear of the property. A neighbour confirmed that someone was still inside, prompting the incident to be upgraded to a person’s reported house fire.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters entered the property and successfully rescued a woman. She was immediately provided with medical attention at the scene and subsequently transferred to the care of ambulance services.

The fire, which was contained to the rear of the property, was extinguished using hose reel jets and thermal imaging cameras.

The incident was brought under control at approximately 8.21pm.

