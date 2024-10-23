Entries open for next Shifnal 10k event

Entries are set to open for the second Shifnal 10k race which is being organised by a group of the town’s residents working with a team from AV Timing.

Shifnal 10k runners at the start line

The event will take place next May with places available for 350 runners.

“We were delighted that this year’s inaugural Shifnal 10k sold out and are now excited for the next event on May 11 2025,” said Russ Newman, one of the organisers.

“There are places for 350 runners, with entries opening on October 28.

“We are proud to announce that together we raised nearly £2,000 for charities last year and hope to beat that target in 2025.

“The feedback we received was really positive and we have looked at what we can do to enhance the day and make the next event as enjoyable as possible.

“We can’t wait to get started and look forward to welcoming runners back to our fantastic town either as a runner or volunteer for Shifnal 10k 2025!”

Sally Themans of Love Shifnal said that it was great to see the popular race back next year.

“This is good news for Shifnal – the 10k will again bring people into Shifnal – both runners and their supporters – who will be keen to use the local cafes and pubs and see what the town has to offer. It is one of a range of events organised in the town,” she commented.

Anyone wishing to enter the race can do so at avtiming.com/shifnal10k