BT Group launches first self-powered mobile cell site in Shropshire

BT Group has switched on its first self-powering mobile site, located in the Shropshire Hills, with approximately 70 per cent of its energy needs expected to be generated by the on-site solar panels and wind turbine.

BT has switched on its first self powering mobile phone cell site in Shropshire

The site was identified through an environmental assessment which calculated its viability for renewable power. Power is generated through a combination of solar and wind energy which is then used to charge the batteries which power the on-site mast.

In the event of there being insufficient renewable energy source available and the battery power being fully discharged, a generator powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel acts to simultaneously provide back-up power to the mast and charge to the batteries, ensuring the site continues to deliver connectivity to customers. HVO is itself classed as a green fuel, produced as it is from a variety of waste and residual oils.

- Advertisement -

BT Group says it expects the site to deliver approximately 17,000kWh of wind and solar energy per year – the equivalent of 100,000 hot showers – as well as cost savings upwards of £10k.

While the Shropshire Hills site serves as a trial, BT Group has already identified hundreds of additional locations which have the potential to derive much of their power from on-site renewable sources, in particular in coastal or hilly locations.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer, BT Group, said: “Delivering ubiquitous coverage is critically important in an age where connectivity has never been so central to everyday life, but it absolutely must be done in a responsible and sustainable manner.

“It’s paramount that we increase the energy-efficiency of our networks, and so we’re really excited about the potential of self-powering sites in enabling us to meet both our sustainability and connectivity ambitions.”

With an ambition to become a net zero business by 2031, improving the energy efficiency of its networks – which account for around 89 per cent of its total energy consumption – is a major priority for BT Group. The self-powering site is the latest innovation aimed at addressing this and follows the roll-out of energy-saving cell-sleep technology across its RAN estate earlier this year, as well as the successful retirement of its legacy 3G network.