Bridgnorth Cliff Railway to temporarily close for essential maintenance

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway has announced a temporary closure on Tuesday, October 29th, and Wednesday, 30th, to facilitate essential rope replacement work.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway will close for essential maintenance for two days next week. Photo: Bridgnorth Cliff Railway
Bridgnorth Cliff Railway will close for essential maintenance for two days next week. Photo: Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

The railway’s existing steel wire ropes have exceeded expectations in terms of durability. However, advancements in rope technology have prompted the decision to upgrade to a newer, more efficient design.

This new rope design, recommended by the UK’s Health and Safety Executive, offers improved performance and longevity.

While the closure may cause some inconvenience, it is necessary to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the historic funicular railway.

The railway will resume normal operations on Thursday, October 31st.

For the latest updates and any potential changes to the closure schedule, visit the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway website or social media channels.

