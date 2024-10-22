Telford school celebrates sustainability with local housebuilder

Pupils at Wombridge Primary School in Telford have been encouraged to delve into the world of sustainability for a competition set by national housebuilder Lovell Homes.

Rebecca Jones and Dominic Riley presented students with certificates

With the Wild Walk development by Lovell just a few miles down the road offering ultra-efficient, low carbon homes, children in years four, five, and six were asked to produce a PowerPoint presentation on the three ways the school can be more sustainable.

The Lovell team then judged the best ideas, announcing the winner at the school’s assembly on 18 October.

Pre-construction manager Dominic Riley and field sales manager Rebecca Jones delivered their own presentation on how Lovell incorporates sustainability into housebuilding and why it is an important part of the business and the wider industry.

Dominic said: “While sustainability in property and construction is a top priority, we also want to ensure that we are passing on our knowledge to and engaging the younger generations in our work to get them thinking about how they can make a difference.

“At Lovell, we are always keen to embed ourselves in the community and especially with education providers where there is an opportunity to inspire youngsters. This competition was a great way to encourage a discussion and an interest in sustainability, and we loved seeing the creative ideas the pupils came up with.”

The winners of the competition were presented with two raised planters along with packets of seeds that could be added to the school’s garden to enhance biodiversity.

Mrs Solomon, head teacher at Wombridge Primary School, said: “We are so grateful to Lovell for making time to come in and share its housing sustainability measures and why this is an important part of creating a greener world.

“The competition has allowed the children to ask more questions about what sustainability means to them and the ways our school can improve. The prizes are also a wonderful addition to our grounds and will act as a consistent reminder of everything they have learnt.”