Man dies after two trains travelling between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth collide

A man has died and 15 others were injured following a collision involving two passenger trains travelling to and from Shrewsbury.

The collision involving two trains happened at 7.29pm last night near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales.

The collision involved the 18.31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 Transport for Wales service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury.

Emergency services including British Transport Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and agencies from the rail industry were called to the scene.

The Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth is closed while specialist teams continue their investigations. Passengers are urged not to travel to this part of the network.

Joint Statement

A joint statement from Network Rail and Transport for Wales said: “At 7.29pm on Monday 21 October, two TfW trains were involved in a low-speed collision near Llanbrynmair in Powys, Mid Wales.

“Sadly, one passenger has passed away, and a number of other people are being treated for injuries at nearby hospitals. Our first thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life, as well as all the other people involved in this incident.

“The Cambrian railway east of Machynlleth will be closed while specialist teams continue their investigations, and we urge passengers not to travel to this part of the network.

“We’re extremely grateful to the emergency services who attended the scene and helped our passengers and staff in challenging circumstances.

“We are working closely with other agencies, including emergency services, to understand how this incident happened and they will have our full support.”

Update

Martin Frobisher, Network Rail’s director of safety and engineering, said: “We are deeply saddened by the train crash that occurred in Wales last night. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, including passengers, train-crew members, and their families.

“We are working closely with the emergency services and the multi-agency team to fully understand the circumstances of what happened and why.

“Our immediate priority is to help support those impacted and to assist investigators in determining the cause of the crash. Such serious railway accidents are rare, and we are determined to make them rarer still.”

Police Statement

Superintendent Andrew Morgan of British Transport Police said: “We can sadly confirm a man has died following this evening’s incident. We extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones, alongside everyone else impacted and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

“British Transport Police are working at pace, along with our colleagues in emergency services and the rail industry, to understand the circumstances leading up to this collision. Residents will see an increased policing presence in the area in the coming days as a result.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has been in attendance at a rail collision this evening, where sadly one person has died.

“The force was called to the collision between two trains, which occurred near Llanbrynmair in Powys, at just before 7.30pm on Monday, October 21.

“British Transport Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and agencies from the rail industry were also in attendance.

“Sadly, we can confirm a man has died following the collision. His next of kin have been informed and his family are being supported by specialist officers.

“A further 15 people have been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening or life changing. Our thoughts are with the people and families involved in this incident.

“While we no longer have a presence at the scene, we will continue to work with our emergency services colleagues and transport agencies while enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Shrewsbury MP

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury said, “Upon hearing the news regarding the train accident in Powys, my thoughts and condolences go out today to the family of the man who lost his life in this tragic accident and pray for a swift recovery for those passengers injured.

“The collision happened between two trains travelling to and from Shrewsbury station.

“This is still an ongoing situation and I am in contact with the British Transport Police and Network Rail to understand more about the situation and monitor the progress of the passengers remaining in hospital.”