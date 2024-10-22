Man arrested following burglary at Newport store

A man has been arrested after a burglary at a store in Newport last night.

Around 11.05pm police received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.

Wheelbarrows were stolen from the store along with items from a nearby garage and a vehicle made off without paying for fuel.

Officers responded and a short time later located and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, theft from a store and making off without payment.

The stolen wheelbarrows were recovered by police and a vehicle seized.

The man remains in custody as enquiries continue.