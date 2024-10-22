7.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man arrested following burglary at Newport store

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested after a burglary at a store in Newport last night.

Around 11.05pm police received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.

Wheelbarrows were stolen from the store along with items from a nearby garage and a vehicle made off without paying for fuel.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded and a short time later located and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, theft from a store and making off without payment.

The stolen wheelbarrows were recovered by police and a vehicle seized.

The man remains in custody as enquiries continue.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP