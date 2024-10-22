7.2 C
Ludlow Cancer Support Group donates £450 to Breast Cancer Now

Updated:
In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ludlow Cancer Support Group (LCSG) members donned their finest pink attire on Friday, October 11th, to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Members of Ludlow Cancer Support Group wear pink
Members of Ludlow Cancer Support Group wear pink

Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the world, affecting over 55,000 people annually in the UK alone. These individuals face a daunting journey filled with demanding treatment regimens, grueling side effects, and significant emotional challenges.

Committed to supporting those battling this disease, the LCSG proudly raised £450.00 for Breast Cancer Now, a charity dedicated to world-class research. Breast Cancer Now currently finances over 100 cutting-edge projects across various UK institutes and universities, all focused on preventing breast cancer, saving lives, and improving the quality of life for those living with the disease.

The LCSG’s donation will directly contribute to Breast Cancer Now’s vital research efforts.

“We are thrilled to have raised this amount for such a worthy cause,” stated Rosemary Wood, Chairman of the LCSG. “Breast cancer touches the lives of so many, and we are committed to supporting research that can lead to prevention, better treatment options, and improved outcomes.”

Ludlow Cancer Support Group

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group provides support and information to individuals living with cancer in the Ludlow area. For further information, please contact Rosemary Wood, Chairman, LCSG, at rosemary.wood3@gmail.com or 01584 875438. You can also visit their website at ludlowcancersupport.org.

