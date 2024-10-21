Telford & Wrekin Council collaborates on new fostering film

Telford & Wrekin Council has collaborated with over 100 councils nationwide to create a powerful new fostering film.

The film, entitled ‘Everything’, showcases how fostering can mean everything to those involved. It’s about the lasting impact of fostering relationships and how the bonds formed between carers and children often continue well into adulthood.

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “As councils, we all face the challenge of recruiting more foster carers. By working together to produce this emotionally impactful film, we aim to show how life-changing and rewarding fostering truly is.

“The message is clear for all of us – we need more people to come forward and become foster carers. The ‘Everything’ campaign will help us to reach more people in our communities and inspire them to explore this deeply fulfilling role.

We are dedicated to ensuring that the vulnerable children and young people in our care have the best opportunities to thrive, which, for many, means being part of a local foster family.”

‘Everything’ follows foster carer Mike and his family on a journey through time with two of the children they have looked after, who are now adults. A surprise 60th birthday party for Mike gives Will and Zara a chance to reflect on how being fostered made a difference to their lives, thanking him for everything. Mike’s son Chris is involved throughout, showing the important role the children of foster carers play.

The concluding message of the film is that what you do with your life could forever change someone else’s – encouraging people to foster to make that change.

The film was developed with the input and insight of foster carers and people with care experience, was produced by Reel TwentyFive and project managed by public sector media partner CAN.

Project Director, Rachel Brown describes the main message of the film: “Many people don’t realise how common it is for relationships made through fostering to last well beyond the ‘official’ caring role. This has a huge impact on the lives of those who have been fostered, giving them stability and security well into adulthood.

“We also wanted to reflect how the children of foster carers make a difference to children when they come into care, helping them to feel part of the family.

“Having over 100 councils taking part in the project, the film will reach a very wide audience, encouraging people to find out more and take the steps towards becoming a foster carer.

“Fostering with your local council means you can better support local children and young people who need a safe and nurturing home where they can grow and thrive.”

‘Everything’ is available to view at telfordfostering.co.uk where you can find out more about fostering with Telford & Wrekin Council.