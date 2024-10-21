Telford Tigers in seventh heaven over Hull Seahawks win

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice last night after four consecutive games on the road.

Tigers were boosted with a much needed victory on Friday over Sheffield Steeldogs before losing in a very disappointing performance agains Swindon Wildcats on Saturday night.

Telford had also received bad news relating to two injuries to players with Noah Kaariainen ruled our for at least 8 weeks and Devon Skoleski out for an indefinite period after being injured by a bad hit by Henry Adams of Sheffield Steeldogs. The incident has been referred to the Department of Player Safety for review.

Tigers welcomed back Danny Rose and with Skoleski out were able to ice coach, Jason Silverthorn.

Tigers performance in the first period was probably their best of the season so far as they dominated and took a three goal lead. After four minutes the puck broke to Zachary Yokoyama in the Hull defensive zone. Yokoyama looked like he had over skated the puck but spun round and shot past Hull netminder Dimitri Zimozdra to open the scoring.

The lead was doubled when a delayed penalty was called on Hull but as Tigers had possession the game continued, Fin Howells cycled the puck to Vladimir Luka who smashed it past Zimozdra. The final goal of the period was scored by Telford. Harry Ferguson sent a perfectly timed past to allow Scott McKenzie to hammer home a powerful wrist shot form the slot.

Hull hit back in the second period, and scored two goals in a minute. Lee Bonner hit a low shot past Brad Day and then Hull scored again when Day’s initial save fell kindly to Owen Sobchak to follow up and score.

Telford restored a two goal lead when Yokoyama passed from behind the goal to allow Fin Howells to hit a first time shot past Zimozdra to put Tigers 4-2 ahead.

Hull cut the lead in half with a power play goal from Bobby Chamberlain at the start of the third period. Day once again made a great save but was unable to prevent the rebound from going into the goal.

Telford hit back with another goal from Howells after some poor defending by Hull allowed Howells to score from close range. Hull kept the pressure on the home side when Lee Haywood’s long range shot cut the lead again.

Telford scored a sixth goal with ten minutes of the game left. Yokoyama was once again the provider, sending a pass to the unmarked Adam Harding who shot in off Zimozdra’s pads. But once again Hull hit back straight away with another goal for Chamberlain who picked up a rebound and turned it past Day to set up a frantic finale.

With Hull chasing the equaliser they pulled Zimozdra from goal to add an extra attacker. The puck broke to Harding at centre ice, Harding took control and immediately sent a shot into the empty net, scoring his second of the game. Hull were unhappy with the award of the goal as they felt a Tigers’ player was offside before the puck entered the net, but referee Matthews awarded the goal sealing a hard fought two points for Telford.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 7 Hull Seahawks 5.

Scorers: Adam Harding (2), Fin Howells (2), Scott McKenzie, Vladimir Luka and Zachary Yokoyama.

Man of the match: Harry Ferguson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “That was a big win for us to top off a tough weekend of three games in three days. We saw a big difference in performance and attitude. We got a fast start, taking a three goal lead but also scored timely goals and kept our two goal advantage until we were under some heavy pressure toward the end of the game. It was good to bounce back after a poor display against Swindon and to take four points from three tough fixtures is a positive.”