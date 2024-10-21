14 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 21, 2024
Police officers take part in operation to combat rural crime

In a concerted effort to combat rural crime, police officers took part in Operation Whitebeam on Friday, October 18th.

Police officers took part in 'Ooeration Whitebeam' to tackle rural crime. Photo: West Mercia Police
Police officers took part in ‘Ooeration Whitebeam’ to tackle rural crime. Photo: West Mercia Police

The operation, which continued into the early hours of Saturday, October 19th, involved 18 officers and PCSOs from eight Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

The operation focused on targeted patrols and disruption of high-risk areas identified by intelligence and local officers.

Key activities included:

Vehicle Checks: 50 vehicles were inspected, resulting in the seizure of two vehicles due to lack of insurance, tax, and MOT.

Suspicious Vehicle Stops: Two vehicles were stopped and searched for suspicious behavior, leading to the search of one driver.

Intelligence Gathering: Valuable intelligence was gathered on multiple suspects, culminating in eight detailed reports for further investigation.

Rural Security: Officers visited farms to provide security advice and promote the Police

Neighbourhood Matters Messaging service, signing up five new households.

Domestic Violence Intervention: Officers responded to a high-risk domestic violence incident, where a victim had fled after being assaulted. An arrest package was prepared for the suspect, who remains at large.

Community Engagement: Officers addressed 15 Town and Parish Council priorities as part of the community charter.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said, “Operation Whitebeam is a vital tool in our ongoing fight against rural crime. By focusing on high-risk areas and proactive policing, we aim to deter criminals and protect our rural communities. We will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure the safety and security of our residents.”

West Mercia Police encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to 101 or 999 in an emergency.

