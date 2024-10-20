13.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Shropshire charity wins £25,000 lottery award

A Shropshire charity has been awarded a £25,000 grant from the People’s Post Code Lottery to support its work helping the families of children under five get the best possible start in life.

The Home-Start Telford & Wrekin team with Caia Bryant-Griffiths seated on the right
The Home-Start Telford & Wrekin team with Caia Bryant-Griffiths seated on the right

Home-Start Telford & Wrekin has received the grant to help fund the charity’s comprehensive support programme for young families under pressure.

Caia Bryant-Griffiths, the strategic lead at the charity, said that the grant was a huge help in supporting Home-Start Telford & Wrekin’s work with parents of children under five.

The charity’s goal is to assist young families in managing daily life and expanding their connections within the community.

Their services include a volunteer peer support weekly home-visiting service, a low-mood/mental health support group, work with young parents, a group for dads, two groups for 0–1-year-olds, self-esteem courses, and two family drop-in groups, one of which focuses on supporting families for whom English is not their first language.

Caia Bryant-Griffiths continued by saying “We’re so grateful to the Postcode Lottery for their generous donation of £25,000 in recognition of the value of our service to struggling young families in Telford & Wrekin.

“Core costs are always difficult to fund but are desperately needed to support our flexible and varied range of support for families. Without funding for our core costs we wouldn’t be able to run any of these valuable services.”

