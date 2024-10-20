Casualty released from vehicle by fire crews following Shrewsbury collision

Firefighters released a casualty from a vehicle following a collision in Shrewsbury on Saturday evening.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred Harlescott Lane at around 7.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire engines, along with an operations officer to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in the collision, with one vehicle on its side.

Firefighters worked quickly to extricate one casualty from the vehicle, who was then placed in the care of the ambulance service.

The extent of the injuries sustained by the casualty is currently unknown.

Also at the scene of the incident were the Police.