Work starts to redevelop Wellington’s historic former YMCA building

Work has begun to fully restore the historic former YMCA building at 1 Walker Street in Wellington, the project will see the creation of nine upper floor apartments and refurbished ground floor retail space.

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, Tom Ford, Pave Aways Site Manager and Councillor Paul Davis, Ward Councillor for Haygate & Park outside the former YMCA building at 1, Walker Street, Wellington

Restoration of this landmark building is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment and investment into the regeneration of Wellington.

The apartments on the upper floors are being developed by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company.

Government Funding

The Council has been successful in securing over £12m in government funding from the Towns Fund and Capital Regeneration Programme, plus additional match funding, to deliver 1 Walker Street and a series of other projects in the Wellington conservation area to boost the retail, leisure and hospitality offering in the town.

These include the acquisition and restoration of Wellington’s historic market and the further refurbishment of Wellington Orbit to enhance these assets as key community and cultural hubs.

Funding will also deliver improvements to public spaces and the purchase and restoration of other key buildings delivering more high quality living accommodation and improved commercial spaces.

The pedestrianised conservation area will be enhanced to provide a vibrant and active setting for Wellington’s growing number of independent shops, character cafes and high quality office and living space.

Contractor Pave Aways is leading on the project at 1 Walker Street which is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

In preparation for the works, on a temporary basis, some of the street furniture including bollards and cycle hoops have been removed from Tan Bank pedestrian approach.

Upon completion in Spring 2025, street furniture will be upgraded and reinstalled to this area.

The planning application for this project was approved in January 2024 and you can view the plans here: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme

This Wellington project is part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre and the Theatre Quarter development and remodelling of Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Telford & Wrekin Council is investing a total of £135m (£52m from government funding and the council and public and private sector match funding) over the next three years into these projects to build a better borough, breathing new life into some of Telford and Wrekin’s most historic buildings and safeguarding its future for generations to come.

This Wellington programme aims to create a better Wellington, laying foundations for the future, giving residents opportunities to learn new skills, secure good jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place which they can be proud of.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “We’re delighted that work has started to redevelop this historic building at 1 Walker Street, which will create new living and retail space in the town.

“The upper floors of this historic building have been empty for more than 15 years but after we successfully received Towns Funding and supporting the project with further match funding, plans to revitalise this building can now start to progress.

“We are committed to the regeneration of Wellington and continuing to bring more shops into the centre and creating more town centre living space.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, said: “Through the Towns Fund and additional funding we are transforming Wellington and bringing historic buildings such as 1 Walker Street back into use.

“This project underlines our commitment to making Wellington a thriving and vibrant community which residents and visitors can be proud of and boosting the local economy.

“We’re excited to see work underway on this site which will create new opportunities for all.”

Steven Owen, Managing Director at Pave Aways, said: “We are delighted to be starting restoration work to this iconic building in Wellington, revitalising a piece of history while contributing to the broader regeneration of the Telford and Wrekin area.

“This project offers a wealth of opportunities for businesses that reflect our values and commitment to construction excellence to work alongside us. We look forward to collaborating with local businesses to create a lasting positive impact.”