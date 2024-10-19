Sonay Kartal and Heather Watson look forward to Lexus W100 Shrewsbury semi-finals

British tennis stars Heather Watson and Sonay Kartal are through to today’s Lexus W100 Shrewsbury semi-finals after continuing their excellent form at The Shrewsbury Club.

Heather Watson was a 7-6, 6-3 winner in her quarter-final match against Chloe Paquet at The Shrewsbury Club. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Watson will face Swiss player Simona Waltert in the day’s opening last four clash in the DMOS People Arena at noon, followed by Kartal against French second seed Oceane Dodin.

Kartal, the British number four and this week’s third seed, beat 17-year-old Mingge Xu in an entertaining all-British quarter-final yesterday.

Kartal, whose fine run at Wimbledon earlier this year was ended by Coco Gauff in round three, won through 7-6, 6-2, after having to save three set points against Xu in the tie-breaker which decided the opening set.

“I knew it was going to be a super tough match,” said Kartal. “We train a lot back home in London – I think we both know how each other play.

“I knew the level that she was going to bring today. I think that first set I had to find a new gear this week to get through that one.”

Kartal has now beaten three British players in Shrewsbury this week after getting the better of Hannah Klugman, Jodie Burrage and Xu, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open girls’ singles in New York last month.

Kartal is enjoying playing at The Shrewsbury Club again, a venue which holds fond memories for her after winning the UK Pro League title on the club’s indoor courts in 2021.

Currently ranked just outside the world’s top 100, Kartal added: “I look back at it and I feel it’s the kind of stepping stone in my career. It’s what set me off.

“I love this place and the tournament is run so well – the guys do such a great job. I think a lot of players look forward to coming back here.”

Dodin progressed to the last four and a meeting against Kartal with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Twice Shrewsbury champion of lower level tournaments in 2014 and 2015, Dodin is ranked 94 in the world and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Watson, who, just like Kartal, has yet to drop a set this week, enjoyed a 7-6, 6-3 success over French fourth seed Chloe Paquet in the day’s opening last eight contest.

Watson, the former world number 38 and currently just outside the top 150, said: “I’m very happy with my performance today, not necessarily my tennis, but more the way that I managed the match and the way I stuck with her when she was ahead.

“I just kept applying that pressure and just how I stepped up my game and my focus in those important moments.

“She’s such a tough player, a tough competitor. She’s been in and around that ranking and top 100 for a long time now and there’s a reason for that, so I knew I had to bring my A game.”

Pleased with the support she received from the crowd, Watson added: “The support was great. I feel that each day they’re getting a little louder, a little more into it, so I hope everybody’s enjoying coming to watch the tennis and I’m certainly enjoying when there’s a lot of people there.”

As for being through to the last four, Watson said: “I’m very happy to be in the semi-finals. I think post-Wimbledon, I’ve played a lot of matches, I’ve won quite a lot of matches, so I think that’s showing here in my performances and that’s just match fitness and confidence, so hopefully more matches to come.”

Waltert, who has a career-high ranking of 107, secured a semi-final clash with Watson after impressively beating Ukrainian sixth seed Daria Snigur 6-2, 6-2.

Today’s schedule also features the second doubles semi-final, which will see Maia Lumsden and Francisca Jorge face Mingge Xu and Amelia Rajecki, with three British players joined on court by Jorge, from Portugal.

The winners will meet British players Hannah Klugman and Ranah Akua Stoiber in Sunday’s final after they beat Marina Melnikova and Lian Tran 6-0, 6-1 in last night’s first semi-final.

Admission for spectators to watch today’s matches from court-side stands is £22.50, which includes a 40-page tournament programme.

Tickets can be purchased from the tournament website.

