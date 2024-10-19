9.6 C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Shrewsbury's Animal Trust launches new Pet A&E service

Animal Trust has announced the launch of its new Pet A&E service in Shrewsbury, which is available 24/7 for any pet owner to access.

Animal Trust Vets in Shrewsbury
CEO and founder of Animal Trust, Owen Monie, says, “I founded Animal Trust to build a self-funding organisation that delivers accessible vet care. The motivation was a growing disconnect between the cost of providing veterinary care and the prices being charged to pet owners. Something that can prevent pets from receiving the care they need.

“Today, I still see this disconnect. If anything, the cost of out-of-hours care has become even more disconnected, and sadly, unexpectedly high costs can force pet owners to delay urgent treatment—a situation that isn’t good for pet welfare, owners’ mental well-being, or emergency veterinary teams that want to focus on doing their fantastic work without financial conflict.

“In response to the growing challenge of pet owners struggling to access emergency services, Animal Trust is making this strategic move to expand our emergency care offering and launch our Pet A&E service.

One of those who have already benefitted is Pippin who arrived at Animal Trust with an ongoing cough. A CT scan showed a cyst in her lung, which required the removal of a whole lung lobe. An experienced soft-tissue vet, Mary, was able to remove the diseased lung lobe, and Pippin was cared for post-operatively by the entire team.

She was discharged three days later and is pictured attending her post-operative checkup at our Shrewsbury clinic. She is doing really well!

Pet A&E charges the same fees as Animal Trust in the day, other than a single £79 supplement, which we believe is the fair premium on the additional costs of providing out-of-hours care.

