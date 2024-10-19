RJAH score gold in prestigious waste awards

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital took away a Gold Award at the prestigious Awards for Excellence in Waste Management for the NHS in England.

The Sustainability and Catering Teams at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital were commended for their journey in reducing single use items across the organisation, including removing disposable cups, snack pots and takeaway containers.

The Best Reduction of Single Use Items of the Year Award aims to recognise the efforts to significantly reduce the use of single-use items within healthcare, promoting sustainable practices and minimising environmental impact.

Sian Langford, Facilities Manager and Sustainability Lead, said: “Back in 2019, we, alongside other Trusts, signed the NHS Plastic Pledge – a national initiative which aims to slash the use of single-use plastics, including stirrers, straws, cutlery, plates and polystyrene cups, across the health service.

“At the start of 2023, after reviewing the single use plastic ban, swapping to reusables became a priority. We have acted to make sustainable improvements, through small steps, which are focused on not only removing single-use plastic, but single-use items from our service.”

The awards aim to celebrate the NHS’s dedication to sustainability and reduction of its carbon footprint, as well as symbolise commitment to environmental responsibility and the role waste management plays in this.

The judges for the category commented on the pioneering efforts from the Catering Team in becoming a single-use free service through bold leadership and collaboration with key stakeholders to successfully eliminate a series of single-use items.

The team were also commended for sharing their innovative approach with peers across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System and the wider health service.

Sian added: “We had a fantastic night at the awards, which was made even better by taking home a gold award.

“There was a host of innovation in the room, but it was particularly special to see the buzz of colleagues wanting to share ideas, learn from each other and really make a difference.

“Going forward, we’re going to be focusing on takeaway cutlery, bottled water for sale in the restaurant, and pots used for fillers on patient meals.

“I must also thank NHS England and RSG Returnables for their support during our journey, and in the future.”