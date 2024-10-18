13.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe Dazzle at Elite Dance Championships

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe had a triumphant weekend at the Elite Dance Association End of Season Dance Championships in Wales, returning home with a staggering 19 trophies.

Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe
Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe

The talented dancers secured multiple accolades, including 3 x Leader of the Year awards, 3 x Troupe of the Year awards, Best Dressed Troupe, Most Entertaining Senior Troupe, Tiny and Senior Trainer of the Year awards and Champion Leaders.

“I am incredibly proud of every single member of the troupe,” said Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey. “Their dedication and hard work throughout the year have truly paid off.”

- Advertisement -

As the Shrewsbury Sapphires enter their 10th year, they are actively recruiting new dancers to join their Sapphire Family for 2025. Being part of the troupe offers a wealth of benefits, such as improved self-confidence, discipline, teamwork skills, and social opportunities.

To learn more about joining the Shrewsbury Sapphires or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey at 07977 269 244.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP