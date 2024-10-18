Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe Dazzle at Elite Dance Championships

The Shrewsbury Sapphires Dance Troupe had a triumphant weekend at the Elite Dance Association End of Season Dance Championships in Wales, returning home with a staggering 19 trophies.

The talented dancers secured multiple accolades, including 3 x Leader of the Year awards, 3 x Troupe of the Year awards, Best Dressed Troupe, Most Entertaining Senior Troupe, Tiny and Senior Trainer of the Year awards and Champion Leaders.

“I am incredibly proud of every single member of the troupe,” said Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey. “Their dedication and hard work throughout the year have truly paid off.”

As the Shrewsbury Sapphires enter their 10th year, they are actively recruiting new dancers to join their Sapphire Family for 2025. Being part of the troupe offers a wealth of benefits, such as improved self-confidence, discipline, teamwork skills, and social opportunities.

To learn more about joining the Shrewsbury Sapphires or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact Principal Jamie Jordan-Bailey at 07977 269 244.