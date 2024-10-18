People of pension age to check eligibility for pension credit and winter fuel payments

Shropshire Council and Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are urging people over the state pension age to check if they are eligible for pension credit, winter fuel payments and other benefits they may be entitled to.

The call out follows the announcement of the closing date for applications on 21 December 2024.

The payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) tops up pension income and can help with day-to-day living costs.

Those over State Pension age, may be eligible to claim Pension Credit, even if they own their home or have savings. They could be eligible for Pension Credit if their weekly income is below £218.15 or, if they have a partner who lives with them, £332.95. Qualifying income level may be higher in some circumstances.

People who claim Pension Credit may also be able to get:

– The Winter Fuel Payment*and other help with heating costs

– Help with rent and Council Tax

– A free TV Licence for those aged 75 or over

– Help with the cost of NHS services, such as NHS dental treatment, glasses, and transport costs for hospital appointments.

It is estimated that up to a third of pensioners (880,000) could be missing out on Pension Credit worth on average up to £3,900 per year.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, Cabinet Member for finance, corporate resources and communities said:

“We are committed to ensuring that our elderly residents receive the support they deserve. Pension Credit and Winter Fuel Payments can make a significant difference.

“Saturday 21 December is the last possible date to make a successful backdated claim to receive the Winter Fuel Payment, which is worth up to £300 per household.

“Some pensioners think because they’ve got savings or own their home, they would not get any Pension Credit. Reaching these people is not always easy, but they may be more open to listening to people they trust, like family members or friends.

“We also understand that there are people of pension age who may not have online access, so we encourage them to ask a family member or friend to help them. You can use the Pension Credit calculator to find out how much Pension Credit someone may be entitled to – without giving any personal details. Or telephone The Pension Service: 0800 99 1234.

“We urge everyone to check their eligibility and apply before the deadline.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, based at Bellstone, Shrewsbury, added:

“If you claim Pension Credit after you reach State Pension age, the very last day you could claim and guarantee that you will get three months backdating to bring you within the qualifying week to also get a Winter Fuel payment would be December 21, 2024.

“Following the Chancellor’s announcement in July, older people will only receive a Winter Fuel Payment this year if they were born before 23 September 1958 and claim Pension Credit or other qualifying benefits by the qualifying date.”

Rob Smith, Information and Advice Manager at the charity, said:

“With energy bills set to rise by 10%, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is urging older people living on a low income to check if they’re entitled to any financial help to pay their household bills and stay warm at home.

“Pension Credit is known as the ‘gateway’ benefit for pensioners as it opens the doors to a wide range of additional support. A successful claim for Pension Credit also means extra help with energy bills and other essential living costs.”