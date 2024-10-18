New owners sought for pub and restaurant in the heart of Shropshire

13.7 C
New owners are being sought to run a traditional pub and restaurant with letting rooms in the heart of Shropshire after its current owners decided to retire.

The Navigation Inn at Maesbury Marsh
Nestled in the tranquil village of Maesbury Marsh, The Navigation Inn enjoys a prime location alongside the scenic Montgomery Canal. This idyllic setting has made it a popular destination for both locals and visitors seeking a picturesque escape.

The Grade II listed property exudes timeless charm with its cosy ambience and historic features, including low beamed ceilings and inviting log fires. The pub also boasts two comfortable letting rooms and a two-bedroom owner’s flat, providing ample accommodation options. The canal-side patio is a particular highlight, offering guests a delightful outdoor dining experience.

After 20 successful years of ownership, Mark Baggett and Brent Ellis have decided to retire and are now seeking a new owner for The Navigation Inn.

They commented, “We have thoroughly enjoyed our time at this thriving business, but the time has come to pass the baton. It is a beautiful building in a stunning location, and we will truly miss it.”

Keith Stringer, Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said, “The Navigation Inn benefits from both an excellent waterside location and picturesque surroundings, two of the most sought-after buyer requirements for hospitality businesses.”

