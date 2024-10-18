MP welcomes news as HM Land Registry confirms its future in Telford

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford has welcomed the news that around 1,500 jobs will remain in Telford after he reached out to the HM Land Registry to confirm the future of their offices at Parkside Court.

Earlier this summer, the HMRC confirmed that they would be relocating to Parkside Court in 2026 to share office space with HM Land Registry. However, residents’ then raised concerns with their MP about the site merger.

The HMLR have now responded stressing the critical importance of this development for Telford in terms of the town’s economy, infrastructure, and job security for residents.

Their move is part of an effort to enhance efficiency by optimising government property usage in Telford, while preserving local jobs and continuing to provide career opportunities in the area.

Shaun Davies MP commented: “I am delighted to see the collaboration between HMLR and HMRC which are two key government services set to remain located here in Telford which means 1,500 people are still in employment. This decision secures local jobs and investment in our community, which is great news. I hope this offers some reassurance to residents who reached out to me with their concerns.”