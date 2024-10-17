Shropshire Council proposes library move to new temporary home in Whitchurch

Shropshire Council is proposing to open a new temporary library service at Unit C in Saint Mary’s Arcade, Whitchurch.

Whitchurch library was closed when RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) was identified in part of The Civic Centre complex in 2023. Since then, interim library arrangements have been in place in The Civic Centre sports hall, in the form of a book pick-up and drop off service.

A change of use application is now being submitted for Unit C and, if approved, the new venue could be operational by as early as the new year. This would offer a better temporary solution while a permanent location for the library is being considered.

More than 20 potential sites, both from a short-term and medium-term perspective, were considered during the search before the unit in St Mary’s arcade was identified as a suitable venue.

St. Mary’s Arcade, previously a Woolworths store, is now a modern and accessible arcade featuring a variety of retail units. The new venue complies with health and safety regulations, is accessible, meets staff welfare standards, and will allow staff to operate an efficient but simple library service.

As well as meeting all functional requirements, the new premises must be in keeping with the council’s plans to save £62.5m from its revenue budget in 2024/25, as it faces unprecedented pressures affecting councils all over the country.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure and digital said: “The plans to move the library into Unit C are a positive step forwards to secure a future home for Whitchurch library.

“The search has been unrelenting and I would like to thank Whitchurch residents for their patience whilst we looked for a suitable premises meeting all of the necessary requirements.

“My thanks also must go to Whitchurch library staff for keeping the service going from the sports hall during the interim. We will continue to consider a permanent home for the library service in Whitchurch.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets said: “The relocation of Whitchurch library to Unit C in Saint Mary’s Arcade is not only a better temporary solution, but an opportunity to invigorate the local community space. I am confident that this interim arrangement will serve the community well while we continue to explore options for a permanent library location.”

Peggy Mullock, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, said: “It is great news that we will have at last, after many months of looking, a library once more.

“It has been deeply missed by residents. The staff have worked hard to maintain a presence in the Market Hall but I am sure we will all be happy to see them back in the High Street.”

Thomas Biggins, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch North, said: “This is a great location with easy access in the very centre of the town. Let’s get Whitchurch Library up and running again as soon as possible.”

Gerald Dakin, Shropshire Councillor for Whitchurch South, said: “This is excellent news, it is well sited and should provide a welcome reception for all users.”